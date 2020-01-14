Verizon launches OneSearch, a new privacy-focused search engine powered by Microsoft Bing

Verizon Media (formerly Yahoo/Oath) today announced OneSearch, a new privacy-focused search experience for consumers. First of all, OneSearch is not a brand-new search engine built from the ground up. Instead, it is a custom search engine built on top on Microsoft Bing. The main highlight of OneSearch is that it doesn’t track, store, or share personal or search data with advertisers. Basically, your personal information will not be sold.

How OneSearch makes money? Like other search engines, OneSearch is an ad-supported platform that will display contextual ads, based on factors like search keywords, but not based on cookies or browsing history. With Advanced Privacy Mode feature, OneSearch’s encrypted search results link will expire within an hour. Also, enterprises can also integrate OneSearch into their privacy and security products.

OneSearch’s privacy-focused features include:

No cookie tracking, retargeting, or personal profiling

No sharing of personal data with advertisers

No storing of user search history

Unbiased, unfiltered search results

Encrypted search terms