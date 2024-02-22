Vectorizer AI Review: Is It Worth a Subscription?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

This Vectorizer AI review will shine some light on the tool to uncover everything you need to know. If you’re a newbie to this platform or seeking more details about it, this article provides valuable insights. I’ll discuss its main features, how to use it, its pricing, and more.

Let’s dive in!

What Is Vectorizer AI?

Vectorizer.ai is an AI-driven tool that effortlessly transforms raster images (PNG, BMP, JPEG, and GIF) into vector graphics (SVG). Vector images consist of mathematical equations and you can resize them without degradation in quality. It renders them optimal for logos and various graphics where you need size versatility.

Features

Some of Vectorizer AI’s main functionalities include:

Supported File Formats

Vectorizer AI supports different export file formats including SVG, PNG, EPS, PDF, and DXF, but each format isn’t compatible with all features. For example, SVG doesn’t support DFX compatibility and stroke style.

Also, the PNG file format only functions with 3 features: Draw style, Shape Staking, and Gap Filler.

Draw Style

The vectorization process converts pixels into geometric shapes. You’ll see lines that show the shapes in the picture like Adobe Illustrator.

You can choose whether you only want outlines or if you want the app to color in these shapes with their right colors. Once the process is complete, the image will look almost like the original, but with clearer edges. You can then make it bigger or smaller without interfering with the quality.

You can also fill in the shapes with any color of your choice.

Automated Precision

You don’t need to spend time manually adjusting and refining. Vectorizer AI offers a high degree of automation, similar to Autotracer.

The software smartly identifies various elements in an image and adapts the vectorization settings accordingly. It speeds up the process and reduces the chance of errors, ensuring accurate vector graphics.

Live Preview

A notable feature of Vectorizer AI is its live preview capability. Users can observe the vectorization process happening in real time.

You can make instant adjustments and ensure that the final outcome matches your vision precisely.

How To Use Vectorizer AI

To use Vectorizer AI, follow the below steps:

Go to the Vectorizer AI website. Add an image in the box labeled “Drag image here to begin” or upload it from your computer.

The platform will start the process automatically after uploading the image.

If you need more adjustments, use the buttons on the top left to modify it further. Once you’re satisfied, tap on the download button.

The new display will give you more options before you proceed. You can pick your desired file format and any other adjustments. Finally, click Download.

Pricing

Vectorizer AI has two main pricing plans:

Web App – $9.99/month.

API – Price depends on monthly credit.

The web app version allows users to upload and vectorize images with no limits at $9.99 per month. The API version offers monthly credits you can use for images.

There’s also an option to roll over up to 5 times the monthly credit. I noted that you can’t share your account, it’s personal.

Additionally, the platform doesn’t offer a free version to users.

Vectorizer AI Review – Verdict

All things considered, this is a decent vectorization tool. You can modify your image to meet your needs and save it in any format of your choice on your browser. The platform does the heavy lifting and you only make a few adjustments to create a quality image.

However, as with any automated tool, it sacrifices precision for the sake of convenience. Users who prefer a more hands-on approach won’t be too pleased about that.

Hopefully, this Vectorizer AI review has helped you get to know this service.