Valve has introduced a new feature for Steam Remote Play Together that makes co-op gaming more accessible than ever.

Added in a new beta update, Steam Remote Play Together improves the wireless co-op experience by letting anyone play, even those without a Steam account.

Those who start a Remote Play stream will be able to create a shareable link to invite anyone to a multiplayer play session. Before now, Steam’s Remote Play service would only let Steam users play, but now it’s available for all.

Remote Play still requires to users to install the Steam client on PC – or the Steam Link app on iOS or Android – before they can play. Unfortunately, there’s no way to play streamed Steam games through a browser at the moment.