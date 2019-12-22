Facebook is in the process of replacing their old Facebook desktop app with a new Electron version, and today ALumia reports the new app is rolling out to regular users.

The new app dumps the OSMeta framework and is subsequently 100 MB smaller than the old version. It also only supports 64 bit processors and has a new icon.

Screenshots can be seen below:

Other new features include:

Ability to permanently delete sent messages

Introduction of new themes (dark theme, grey theme)

Ability to send files

Full-screen mode

Ability to hide chats

New icon

Updated emoticons

ALumia demonstrated the updated app in their video here:

The app should hit your PC shortly via automatic updates. If you are impatient you can gain access to the new app by following the procedure here.