Twitter is crashing on Android devices after the latest update

If your Twitter app is crashing after the latest update then you’re not alone. Twitter has confirmed that the latest Android update for the app has a bug which is causing the app to crash.

Twitter rolled out the update to Android users on January 21, 2020, and the changelog for the update stated: “You may not able to *see* the changes, but we’ve made a few to keep your Twitter running at 100%”. Unfortunately for Twitter, the update did exactly the opposite of what Twitter promised. Soon after the update was released, users started seeing crashes on launch. Twitter later came out and apologized for the bug and confirmed that they are investigating the issue.

We’re investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it’s opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it's fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 21, 2020

Some users have reported seeing positive results after reinstalling the app or clearing the cache. If you haven’t downloaded the update yet, it’s best to wait for Twitter to fix the issue. The affected Twitter App version is 8.28.

Via Techdows