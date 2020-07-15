Twitter is currently in the throes of a massive hack involving bitcoin scammers, with accounts from prominent twitter users such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos taken over to tweet a message to send bitcoins to a specific address with the promise to double your money.

Twitter has been very slow to respond, but has finally decided to shut down all verified users, who are now only able to retweet.

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Affected twitter users are also unable to reset their password to regain access to their account.

The method of compromising the twitter accounts are unclear, but presumably more than verified accounts can be hacked. Twitter has so far resisted calls to shut the whole service down while the issue is fixed.