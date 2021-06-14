Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation today announced its entry into the rapidly growing gaming simulation hardware market.

At E3 2021, the company revealed the all-new VelocityOne™ Flight simulation control system. The VelocityOne Flight is a complete flight control system, developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots to deliver the most immersive, authentic, and modern PC and Xbox flying experience on the market.

“We’re putting the same expertise and energy that’s made us the best-selling gaming headset maker for the past decade-plus into creating controllers and simulation hardware that benefits gamers with a better experience as we continue expanding our business to deliver on our long-term growth objectives,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

Stark added, “Microsoft’s Flight Sim 2020 astonished gamers and flight sim fans alike with its stunning visual quality when it debuted on PC last year, and with the game coming to Xbox Series X|S this summer we believe it will fuel a wider audience of gamers to explore flight simulation. As a pilot and flight sim enthusiast myself, after seeing the incredible visual realism of the game early last year and being very familiar with the existing hardware in the market, I knew we could design a better, more integrated and modern flight control product that flight sim enthusiasts would want. We hired a team with deep experience in flight sim hardware and developed a fully integrated system that works with Xbox and PC and provides everything a new flier needs, along with the capability and features that hardcore flight simmers want. For the great price of $349.95, there’s nothing else like it.”

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight simulation control system is designed for Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10 PCs and developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots. It offers intuitive and realistic controls and equips users across all experience levels with an all-inclusive system to experience the thrill of flight. A true-to-life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provide precise control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel, both lever and vernier controls, and swappable lever handles offers at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircraft. A simple USB connection offers users an easy setup process whether playing on an Xbox Series X|S console or Windows 10.

VelocityOne Flight will launch this summer for a MSRP of $349.95. For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit turtlebeach.com.