At its annual Technology Symposium, TSMC gave us details on its product roadmap for the next two years. The company announced that its 3nm chips will enter mass production in 2022, while the mass production of the chips based on 4nm technology is expected to kick off next year. Currently, the Taiwan-based chip manufacturer is mass producing the 5nm chips, which Apple is rumored to use in its iPhone 12 series.

The company claims that the 3nm chips can boost the performance by 10%-15% and can cause a reduction in power consumption by 25-30%. In addition to the 3nm and 4nm-based chips, the company is also working on 2nm and 1nm chips for the future.

“The 4nm chip is the next generation process that we continue to improve the area and power consumption of the 5nm. It can not only make the chip area smaller, because it can have better competitiveness in terms of power consumption and cost through different design methods. It is expected that the 4-nanometer chip will be officially mass-produced next year. ”

TSMC is also developing 3nm chips. However, In fact, TSMC is also developing 2nm and 1nm in the future. The performance of TSMC on 3nm chips can be further improved the performance by 10% – 15%, and the power consumption can be reduced by 25% – 30%. We should be able to see 3nm next year and mass production in 2022. ” general manager of TSMC, Luo Zhenqiu said.

The chip manufacturer also gave us some details about the current status of its 7nm-based chips. Announcing that the 7nm-based chips have entered the third year of mass production, the company said that more than 140 products of 7nm chips have been mass-produced, with the number expected to exceed 200 by the end of this year.

via MyFixGuide