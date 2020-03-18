Trials of Mana demo surprisingly released by Square Enix

Square Enix has surprisingly released a new Trials of Mana demo so that fans of the prestigious RPG series can test out the video game remake before its April 24th launch.

Releasing today on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the Trials of Mana demo will allow players to try out the beginning of the game for all six of Mana’s playable characters.

Thankfully, much like Square’s substantial Dragon Quest XI S Demo, players will be able to transfer any of their progress over to the final game once it releases. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch owners, the Trials of Mana demo is only available to download on the Japanese eshop despite being fully playable in English.

For those who are unsure of which of Mana’s characters they should play as, Square Enix has released a personality test to see which hero suits you. With a strict time limit on each question, users will have to react with their instincts to discover which hero’s personality matches to their own. Square Enix Members who complete the quiz will also receive special character avatar portraits so each user can show their hero in style.