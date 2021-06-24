Available until Sunday the 27th of June, this weekends Free Play Days games include Overwatch and Saints Row for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to enjoy.

If you want to enjoy these free games before they disappear, then all you need to do is install the games through Xbox.com here. To play these free games, however, you’ll need a Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription so they’re not entirely free to try.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row IV is another layer of wackiness on top of the series that had already long gone off the rails. Not only are you the President of America who’s gets captured by aliens within the opening moments of the game, but you’ve also got superpowers. With super speed, super jumping, and super telekinetic abilities, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is an absolute mad romp that’s well worth messing around in over this weekend. The Re-Elected version even includes all 25 packs of DLC for you to enjoy while you can too.

Overwatch Origins Edition

With Overwatch having just received an update adding cross-play, there’s never been a better time to pick up the game if you want to play with your friends. Blizzards 6v6, though soon to be 5v5, hero shooter is also available at a discount during these Free Play Days, with the Legendary Edition 67% off at just $19.20. During this weekend you’ll also be able to enjoy the limited time in-game event, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, which lets you unlock some explosive rewards.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Lastly, this weekends Free Play Days also brings us the chance to dive into the 4 player co-op romp Warhammer: Vermintide 2 from Fatshark. Set in the expansive Warhammer universe, this first-person horde shooter has you slicing and dicing through legions of Chaos and Skaven. If Warhammer: Vermintide 2 strikes your fancy during these Free Play Days then there’s plenty to enjoy if you end up picking it up, with 15 unique careers, intense challenges, and a new Heroic Deeds System all to enjoy.