The new Find My Device feature is now rolling out to Android devices worldwide

Today, Google announced the roll out the all-new Find My Device feature to Android devices around the world, starting in the U.S. and Canada. Google claims that its crowdsourced network has over a billion Android devices. Last year, Samsung claimed that its SmartThings Find network now has over 300 million devices. So, Google’s Find My Device network is almost three times bigger than Samsung’s own network.

This May, Google’s Find My Device network will allow you to locate everyday items like your keys, wallet and others with Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee in the Find My Device app. These trackers will be compatible with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS to help protect you from unwanted tracking. Eufy, Jio, Motorola and more will be releasing Bluetooth tracker tags in the coming months.

Hyperlocal Search: A “Find Nearby” function assists in locating misplaced devices within close range. This extends to everyday items when paired with Bluetooth tags.

Nest Integration: Lost devices' proximity to Nest devices aids in-home searches, providing a clear reference point.

Shared Tracking: Users can grant others access to track specific items, ideal for shared belongings like keys or remotes.

Privacy Focus: Google emphasizes end-to-end location data encryption and aggregated device reporting as key safety measures to prevent unwanted tracking.

The new Find My Device feature works with all smartphones running Android 9 and above. Headphones from JBL, Sony and others will join the Find My Device network through software updates.