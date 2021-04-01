It appears Microsoft is considering blocking auto-playing video from websites by default.

The company has added a new flag to the Edge Canary browser called “Autoplay Limit Default Setting.”

This would allow Microsoft to set media autoplay by default to Limit. When set to Limit, media won’t be autoplayed on sites that you’ve visited and interacted with sometime back. Currently, in the Edge browser, Autoplay settings are set to Allow by default, meaning media will automatically play with sound.

The flag is not enabled by default, but it seems likely that Microsoft plans to test the feature with some Edge users to see if it causes serious issues before considering rolling it out more widely since blocking auto-play video can cause numerous problems with sites.

via techdows