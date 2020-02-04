Tesla Model Y is a compact crossover utility vehicle which was launched by the company in March of last year. While the car was launched last year, Tesla might still be trying to change some things before making it available to the public.

A Reddit user “u/lastnamethai” spotted the car in a parking lot in Los Angeles over the weekend. The new Tesla Model Y looked more or less like the one that was launched except it had white seats. Tesla Model Y has been spotted in the past but this is the first time it has been spotted with white seats.

Previously, Deutsche Bank noted that Tesla is preparing for mass production and will make the car available to the public in Q1 of 2020. The car will retail between $48,000 and $61,000 for the Long Range and Performance version, with the Standard battery version becoming available a year later for $39,000.