Cross-overs have been the most popular car format for a number of years, but for a year now Tesla fans have had to settle for sedans as Telsa has not been selling the Model Y on the continent.

That has changed today, with the first Tesla Model Y deliveries starting in Europe.

An image of the first delivery was posted on LinkedIn by Can Dogan, a senior Tesla advisor at the store and service centre in Dortmund, Germany.

The delivery is believed to be part of a batch of 8000 Model Y’s exported from Gigafactory Shanghai last month. Local production is only expected to start in Gigafactory Berlin sometime in October 2021.

Besides Germany, the Model Y has also been spotted in Norway and the Netherlands, but presumably, the market will only get into gear when Gigafactory Berlin gets into action in the near future.

via Electrek

Comments