Telegram has released a major update to end the year on a high. The release, their 12th this year, brings support for reactions, spoiler tags, translations and QR Codes.

See more detail below:

Reactions

Telegram was the first messaging app to add animated and interactive emoji, giving users new ways to express themselves in chats. Today some of these emoji become available as reactions to share feelings and feedback – without sending any messages.

Double tap a message to send a quick ? reaction. For more reactions like ? ? ? ? ?, tap once on the message (or press and hold, if on iOS). Each reaction appears with its own unique animation.

You can change your default reaction to another emoji in Settings. Android: Chat Settings > Quick Reaction. iOS: Stickers and Emoji > Quick Reaction.

Reactions are always on in private chats. In groups and channels, the admins decide whether to turn on reactions and choose which reaction emoji are available in the chat. This enables many different ways to collect feedback – from simple likes ?? to upvote ? and downvote ? systems, and beyond.

Admins can control reactions via their group or channel’s Info Page > Edit > Reactions. For more feedback options, try channel comments and our powerful polls.

Spoilers

To discuss the fates of Ciri or Peter Parker without spoiling the fun for others, select any part of your text when typing and choose the new ‘Spoiler’ formatting. This will hide the selected part of the message in the chat, as well as in the chat list and notifications.

When you’re ready to see what’s hidden, tap the spoiler to reveal its text.

Message Translation

Over half a billion people around the world use Telegram not only to stay in touch with friends, but also to chat in public groups and view content from channels – in every language imaginable. Now you can translate any message into another language, right in the app.

Enabling Translation in Settings > Language adds a dedicated Translate button to the context menu when selecting a message. You can also exclude any languages you speak fluently – which will hide the translate button for those messages.

Translation is available on all Android devices that support Telegram, but requires iOS 15+ on Apple devices. The list of available languages depends on your phone’s operating system.

Themed QR Codes

You can generate QR codes for any users that have a public username. This also works for groups, channels and bots, making it easy to show someone your favourite blog or fan club.

Tap the new QR code icon next to the username of a person (or from a chat’s info page), choose the colors and pattern that fit best, then print, post or share your QR code to other apps.

A QR code for your own username can be obtained in Settings.

New Menus for macOS

We’ve redesigned all the context menus in Telegram for macOS – adding some new shortcut hints and introducing beautifully animated icons for every single menu item in the app.

More Interactive Emoji

Our animators also added new interactive versions of popular emojis. Send any of them in 1-on-1 chats, then tap to unleash a full-screen effect for you and your partner.

Find the latest update in your device app store.