Deals

Deal Alert: Sony WF-1000XM4 price drops to $248 Amazon is once again selling Sony’s WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds at a discounted price. The Sony WF-1000XM4 price has once again dropped to $248(usually $280). However, this disco...

Deal Alert: Save massive $444 on Galaxy S21 Ultra(renewed) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the most premium handsets that you can buy right now. And what’s even better is that the renewed S21 Ultra(256GB) is now $444 cheaper today. You can ...

Deal Alert: Surface Laptop 4 selling at a discounted price Surface Laptop 4(AMD variant) is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The laptop(8GB/256GB) is now available at a price point of $1,099.99, down from $1,214.99. And this is perhaps o...

Deal Alert: Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse now available for $77 Logitech MX Master 3 is one of the best wireless mice available in the market right now. You can now get the MX Master 3 for $77 (was $99) from Amazon US. You can read our full review of MX ...

Deal Alert: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker discounted — a... Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has excellent sound quality and great battery life. The portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best premium...

Deal Alert: Amazon is giving you yet another chance to save $50 on Apple Watch S... Amazon is once again giving you the opportunity to save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 7. You can now buy the smartwatch at a price point of $349, down from $399. If you do the math, you̵...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB available again for $399 Microsoft Surface Duo for $399 deal is now available again from Woot in the US. This is an AT&T locked variant, but you can get an unlock code through Microsoft or AT&T in few days. ...

Deal Alert: 2021 iPad Pro is $100 cheaper today While Apple loves to challenge the idea of a computer with the iPad lineup, it’s is yet to graduate to a computer replacement. That said, it has its own advantages, and if you’re one...

Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced now available for order from Microsoft Store When Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 8 last year, only WiFi variants were available for order. However, Microsoft announced Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced will be available in 2022. With...