Telegram Desktop has received an update on Windows 11, adding a couple of new features. Taking the app to version number 3.4.8., the update adds support for Windows 11 snap layout, animated reactions, and general fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.
Telegram update Changelog
- Beautifully animated reactions.
- Support for snap layouts on Windows 11.
- Bug fixes and two bowls of miso soup.
You can download and install the Telegram Desktop on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.
Developer: Telegram Messenger LLP
Price: Kostenlos
