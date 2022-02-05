Telegram Desktop has received an update on Windows 10 and 11, adding the ability to add video stickers. The latest update also added the ability to jump to your messages that have unseen reactions. The update also includes improvements to Reactions. The update also includes other changes, about which you can read below.
Changelog
You can download and install the Telegram Desktop on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.
Developer: Telegram Messenger LLP
Price: Kostenlos
Comments