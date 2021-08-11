Telegram Desktop for Windows 10 has received a new update, bringing a number of new but relatively minor features.
Changelog
NEW AUTO-DELETE SETTINGS
- Enable auto-delete in your chats to remove messages after 1 month (also 1 day or 1 week).
SHARED GIFS
- Quickly find all GIFs from a chat using the new GIF section in Shared Media.
PASSWORD RECOVERY
- Reset your Two-Step Verification password even if you forgot your old password and don’t have a recovery email.
- To do this, you must be logged into your account. The reset takes 7 days and can be cancelled from any of your devices.
NEW APPEARANCE
- Enjoy a new app icon and default background.
You can download and install the Telegram Desktop on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.
Developer: Telegram Messenger LLP
Price: Kostenlos
via onMSFT
