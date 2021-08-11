Deals

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB discounted at Amazon Amazon is offering a $200 discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra(256GB) smartphone. You can now buy it at a price point of $1,049, down from $1,250. So if you do the math, ...

Now or Never Deal: Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II heavily disc... Bose is best known for its quality audio system and headphones. It’s one of the very few brands that buyers trust because of the quality of its products. Bose’s headphones, howev...

Deal Alert: Surface Pro 7(128GB) is now selling at a discounted price Microsoft Surface Pro 7(i5, 8GB/128GB) is $255 cheaper today. The Surface Pro 7 can now be bought at $775, down from its original price point of $1,030. The Pro 7 with 256GB SSD is also sell...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Arc Mouse is now selling at a discounted price The Microsoft Arc Mouse is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. It is pocket-friendly and has a BlueTrack sensor that lets you use the mouse on a variety of surfaces. The Arc mouse a...

Surface Duo discounts finally hit UK, save £720 While Microsoft is in the process of readying the Surface Duo 2 for a launch in the September-October timeframe, the company has started clearing stocks on the first-generation Surface Duo i...

Deal Alert: The 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $251 cheaper today The 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 AMD variant(8GB+256GB) is now selling at a discounted price. The laptop is now available at $1,248, down from $1,499 — a straight $251 discount! The ...

Deal Alert: Logitech Illuminated Ultrathin Keyboard K740 discounted at Amazon Logitech Illuminated Ultrathin Keyboard K740 is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The keyboard is now available at a price point of $60, down from its original price point of $8...

Deal Alert: You can now buy Microsoft Surface Pen at a discounted price Amazon is now offering a handsome discount of $31 on Microsoft Surface Pen Platinum(Model 1776). You can now buy it at a price point of $68.99, down from $99.99 — a discount of $31 if you ...

Deal Alert: Amazon’s Echo Buds(2nd Gen) are now $30 cheaper If you’re on the lookout for wireless earbuds that offer good sound quality at an affordable price, you can consider the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds. It not only offers good sound quality ...