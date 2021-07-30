Now’s a great time to switch from Windows 11 Dev Channel to Beta Channel

Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100 to Insiders in the Beta Channel. Microsoft also confirmed that it won’t be releasing any new Windows 11 Preview Build for Insiders in the Dev Channel this week.

If you have been considering switching from Dev Channel to Beta Channel, now’s a great time to do it without needing to clean install. You can switch channels by going to Settings -> Windows Update -> Windows Insider settings.

If you are in the Dev Channel, now would be the right time to consider switching to the Beta Channel if you want to stay on more stabilized builds of Windows 11.

Source: Microsoft