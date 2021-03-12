Microsoft pushed an update to its SwiftKey keyboard app on Android. Taking the app to Version 7.7.4.7, the update adds a fix for the bug that was affecting swipe-to-delete gestures on Pixel 4 smartphones. Also, the update latest update is installed, the translator will no longer crash if the device is rotated when in use. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve fixed a bug that was affecting swipe-to-delete gestures on Pixel 4s devices.

Translator will no longer crash if device is rotated when in use.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.