SwiftKey is one of the best keyboard applications for both Android and iOS devices. The app has a 4.2 rating on the Google Play Store, and that means most of the users are fairly satisfied. The keyboard app is even better with the latest update.

Microsoft has recently pushed an update to the SwiftKey app on Android, adding support for a couple of new languages, including Bilen, Silt’e and Tigrayit. The latest update also includes fixes for an issue that made the keyboard provide corrupted suggestions learned from Firefox’s auto-complete text fields. The latest app update carries version number 7.9.8.9.

You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

You can download and install the keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.