SwiftKey Beta app gets support for Android 12 and more

Microsoft is pushing a new update to the SwiftKey Beta app on Android. Taking the app to version to 7.8.3.4, the update adds something called Inline suggestions, which will enable autofill and smart replies on supported devices. The update also includes support for Android 12. That’s all that there is to it. You can read the full official change below.
Changelog
- Inline suggestions, such as account autofill and smart replies, are now enabled on supported devices
- SwiftKey now targets Android 12
You can download and install the SwiftKey Beta app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can open the Google Play Store and search for the app.
