Microsoft has released a new update for Surface Pro X with SQ1 and SQ2 chipsets. The new update brings improvements and fixes to the Surface devices. You can check out the changelog below:
Surface Pro X (SQ1):
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU – Display adapters
|26.18.1250.0
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1220.0
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP
|1.0.1260.0
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1120.0
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters
|1.0.1260.0
|Surface Panel – Monitor
|4.28.139.0
|Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device
|1.0.1260.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|14.309.139.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|3.530.140.0
Surface Pro X (SQ2):
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters
|1.0.1220.0
|Surface 0953 Fw Update – Firmware
|2.12.139.0
|Surface Pen Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package – Extension
|2.9.139.0
|Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant – System devices
|2.10.139.0
|Surface Panel – Monitor
|4.28.139.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|7.205.140.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver – Extension
|5.5.0.0
Microsoft will roll out firmware updates in phases so all the users might not get the update immediately. You can go to Setting>Update and Security>Windows Update to check for new updates.
Comments