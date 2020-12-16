Microsoft has released a new update for Surface Pro X with SQ1 and SQ2 chipsets. The new update brings improvements and fixes to the Surface devices. You can check out the changelog below:

Surface Pro X (SQ1):

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU – Display adapters 26.18.1250.0 Improves graphics performance and stability. Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1220.0 Improves device stability when resumes from sleep. Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1260.0 Improves the Eye Contact feature and improves stability. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1120.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters 1.0.1260.0 Improves Wi-Fi network stability. Surface Panel – Monitor 4.28.139.0 Improves the device color profile performance. Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device 1.0.1260.0 Optimizes power performance and stability. Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 14.309.139.0 * Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability. Surface UEFI – Firmware 3.530.140.0 Improves system stability.

Surface Pro X (SQ2):

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters 1.0.1220.0 Improves device stability when resumes from sleep. Surface 0953 Fw Update – Firmware 2.12.139.0 Improves Surface Pen inking. Surface Pen Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package – Extension 2.9.139.0 Improves Surface Pen inking. Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant – System devices 2.10.139.0 Address system bugcheck. Surface Panel – Monitor 4.28.139.0 Improves the device color profile performance. Surface UEFI – Firmware 7.205.140.0 Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver – Extension 5.5.0.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.

Microsoft will roll out firmware updates in phases so all the users might not get the update immediately. You can go to Setting>Update and Security>Windows Update to check for new updates.