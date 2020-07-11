Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Pro 5 have received the latest July firmware update. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features and includes only improvements to the Surface Dock 2 reliability.  You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Pro(5th Gen) firmware update changelog

Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0Surface Dock Firmware Update2.49.139.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.
Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.05.5.0.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability
Surface – System – 6.83.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System

6.83.139.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during authentication scenarios.

Surface Pro 6 firmware update changelog

Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0Surface Dock Firmware Update2.49.139.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.
Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.05.5.0.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.
Surface – System – 6.83.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System6.83.139.0

  • Improve Surface Dock 2 reliability during authentication scenarios.

Microsoft recently rolled out the July firmware update to Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Book 2.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest July firmware update on your Surface Pro 6 or Surface Pro(5th Gen), you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

