Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Pro 5 have received the latest July firmware update. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features and includes only improvements to the Surface Dock 2 reliability. You can read the full official changelog below.
Surface Pro(5th Gen) firmware update changelog
|Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0
|Surface Dock Firmware Update
|2.49.139.0
|Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0
|5.5.0.0
|Surface – System – 6.83.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System
|6.83.139.0
Microsoft recently rolled out the July firmware update to Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Book 2.
To download and install Microsoft’s latest July firmware update on your Surface Pro 6 or Surface Pro(5th Gen), you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
