Last week Microsoft announced their new affordable tablet, the Surface Go 2.

In it’s the best version, it features an upgraded 8th gen Core m3 processor which promises much-improved performance.

Now early results of benchmarking of the tablet have shown up on Geekbench, showing that Microsoft has delivered on the promise.

The Geeekbench 4 benchmarks show the 1.1Ghz Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU Surface Go 2 achieves 3989 in the single-core and 6773 in multi-core test, up from 2020 in single-core and 4004 multi-core score for the 1.6 Ghz Intel Pentium 4415Y CPU Surface Go.

This is likely because the Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU can spool up from 1.1Ghz all the way to 3.4 Ghz as needed, while the 1.6 Ghz Intel Pentium 4415Y CPU runs at a fixed frequency.

For single core performance, the 3989 score of the Surface Go 2 is significantly faster than the 3417 single-core score of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Surface Pro X, though that device’s 10,966 multi-score score is much better than the 6773 score for the Surface Go2.

The Surface Go 2 comes with the same thin, lightweight design as its predecessor, but now comes with a slightly larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display with 220 ppi. Thanks to 8th Generation Intel Core M processor, Microsoft says the Surface Go 2 delivers 64% faster performance when compared to the original Surface Go. Surface Go 2 also comes with improved battery life of up to 10 hours.

Surface Go 2 also comes with Studio Mics, Microsoft’s dual microphone solution, to improve voice experience during video meetings. The 5MP front-facing camera offers great video calling experience. The Surface Go 2 accessories including the Type Cover will come in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue colors.

Surface Go 2 starts at $399 and will be available starting May 12. You can pre-order it today here.

Tech specs:

Operating System Consumer Channels: Windows 10 Home in S mode6 Commercial Channels: Windows 10 Pro Exterior Dimensions: 9.65 inches x 6.9 inches x 0.33 inches (245mm x 175mm x 8.3mm) Mechanical features: Magnesium body, kickstand with full-friction multi-position hinge to 165 degrees, magnetic attach for keyboard fold stability Color: Silver Physical buttons: volume, power Wi-Fi: Starting at 1.2 lbs (544 g), not including Type Cover* LTE Advanced3: Starting at 1.22 lbs (553 g), not including Type Cover* Display Screen: 10.5-inch PixelSense Display Resolution: 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI) Aspect Ratio: 3:2 Contrast Ratio 1500:1 Touch: 10-point multi-touch Corning®Gorilla® Glass 3 Processor Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor 4425Y 8th Gen Intel® Core m3 Processor Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics 615 Memory 4GB/8GB RAM Storage 64GB eMMC 128GB Solid State Drive (SSD) Security Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in Firmware TPM 2.0 Network Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology LTE Advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X16 LTE Modem Battery WiFi: Up to 10 hours of typical device usage LTE Advanced:3 Up to 10 hours of typical device usage Cameras, Video and Audio Windows Hello face sign-in camera (front-facing) 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD Skype HD video 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video Dual Studio Mics 2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium Ports 1 x USB-C 1 x Surface Connect Surface Type Cover Port MicroSDXC card reader 3.5mm headphone jack Sensors Ambient light sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Magnetometer Power supply 24 W power supply In the box Surface Go 2 Power supply Quick Start Guide Safety and warranty documents Warranty One-year limited hardware warranty

Via WindowsLatest