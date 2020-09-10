Until now, Surface Earbuds was only available in Glacier colour. As promised, today Microsoft has made the Surface Earbuds in Graphite available to buyers.

Surface Earbuds comes with a dual mic array, 24 hours of battery life and support for digital assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. The responsive touch surface in the Surface Earbuds enables intuitive gestures like tap, touch, and swipe.

Tech specs of Surface Earbuds:

Dimensions Each earbud: Diameter: 0.98” (25 mm) x 0.78” (19.9 mm) Charging case: Length: 2.96” (75 mm) Width: 1.31” (33.2 mm) Height: 0.98” (25 mm) Weight Each earbud: 0.26 oz (7.2 g) with ear tip Charging case: 1.41 oz (40 g) without earbuds Exterior Color: Light Gray (Glacier), Dark Gray (Graphite) Frequency response 20 – 20kHz Speakers 13.6 mm driver Microphones Two microphones per earbud Battery Life2 Up to 24 hours of battery life with included charging case (8 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, plus another two 8-hour charges with the charging case)2 A 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of battery life.2 Cord USB-A to USB-C™ cord (1 meter) Controls Touch, tap, swipe, voice Compatibility Windows 10, Android 9 or 10, IOS 12 or 13, Bluetooth 4.1/4.2/5.0 Audio Codec SBC and aptX™ Waterproof rating IPX4 What’s in the box Two Surface Earbuds, Charging Case 3 pairs of silicone ear tips (sizes S/M/L)USB-C™ to USB-A cable Quick start guide Safety and warranty documents Warranty 1-year limited hardware warranty

You can order it from Microsoft Store for $199 here.

