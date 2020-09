Microsoft has just released the Surface Duo last week, and today we have the inevitable JerryRigEverything torture test.

The Surface Duo is only 4.8 mm thick with a glass and plastic frame, so expectations are not high that the handset will survive the process.

Check it out in the video below:

If the device did better than you expected, you can learn more about Surface Duo from here and purchase the new Surface Duo from Microsoft Store here starting at $1399.