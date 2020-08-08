Yesterday we posted pictures of the AT&T Surface Pro leaked by Evan Blass, and today you can see one of those pictures directly from AT&T’s website (while it lasts).

For now, the picture can be found here:

https://www.att.com/idpassets/global/devices/phones/microsoft/microsoft-surface-duo/Glacier-hero-zoom.png

The link shows that AT&T is already preparing a page for the handset.

Evan Blass’s fuller set of pictures can be seenÂ below:

Gallery

SURFACE DUO SPECS

The device will reportedly offer a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware.Â The device isÂ set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Microsoft will reportedly launch the device next week and ship it by the end of the month. Any of our readers excited? Let us know below.

via Evan Blass.