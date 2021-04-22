Surface Duo gets a new update: April security update, and more

Microsoft released a new monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.314.91 in North America and 2021.314.93 in Europe. The update includes the April Android security update, bug fixes, and other improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

2021.314.91 (North America) 2021.314.93 (Europe) This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – April 2020.

Improves device stability and UI stability.

Improves device performance when opening and closing apps, accessing your recent apps, or swiping up to see all your apps.

Fixes the scenario where the wallpaper was not appearing after unlocking Surface Duo.

Fixes the scenario where a notification badge appears on top of a running app and causes the screen to turn black.

Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them, or they can download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.