Surface Duo gets a new update: April security update, and more

Microsoft released a new monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.314.91 in North America and 2021.314.93 in Europe. The update includes the April Android security update, bug fixes, and other improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
2021.314.91 (North America)
2021.314.93 (Europe)
Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them, or they can download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.
