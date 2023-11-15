Say goodbye to Steps Recorder on Windows 11. Microsoft is killing yet another feature this month

Microsoft is deprecating yet another useful feature. This time, besides the Tips app and three other features, Steps Recorder on Windows 11 will no longer “receive further updates.”

The change is effective from today, starting from the recently released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23590 for Dev channel insiders. The Redmond-based tech giant says that they’ll soon tell Steps Recorder users about the tool’s deprecation through a banner notification.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to enhance and innovate the Windows experience,” in Microsoft’s own words.

You may confuse it with Snipping Tool, but they pretty much work the same. It’s previously known as Problems Steps Recorder or PSR in Windows 7.

The notification itself will also guide how to switch to other similar or better inbox tools available in Windows, like Snipping Tool, Xbox Game Bar, or Microsoft Clipchamp.

Besides this, Microsoft is also adding a new option to disable Phone Link altogether in Windows 11 and potentially bringing a new refresh button to the Wi-Fi list on the quick settings.

You can read the official changelog of Build 23590 from Microsoft’s official site here.