A new patent for a revised version of the deceased Steam controller – which we will call the Steam Controller 2, has been filed by Valve. However, the patent isn’t just a spruced up version of the original; Valve has been very inspired by the Xbox Elite series of controllers.

The patent, which was posted on Twitter by Tyler McVicker from Valve News Network, features a series of removable and replaceable components to optimise how you play.

While the original Steam Controller has two touch-sensitive trackpads, a single analogue stick and some face buttons, the Steam Controller 2 patent suggests that users will be able to pop out the trackpads and replace them with whatever components Valve packs in.

The Steam Controller 2 patent also shows that the rear of the controller – which houses little paddle buttons – may also be removed, just like the Xbox Elite controller.

With Steam’s custom configuration options for using whatever control scheme you want on games of your choice, an updated Steam Controller that allows you to craft your experience to what you want it to be is an awesome idea.

Unfortunately, Valve discontinued the original version of the Steam Controller last year. Maybe it was to make way for the shiny new model?