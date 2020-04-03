OnePlus is now rolling out stable OxygenOS 10.0.9 to OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users. The same update also rolling out as OxygenOS 10.3.2 in India. The update brings the Android March Security patch, gallery improvement, RAM optimization, system stability improvement, and a couple of other fixes.

OxygenOS 10.0.9 or OxygenOS 10.3.2 is already available for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones.

Changelog

System Optimized the RAM management Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Gallery Improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery Now play videos with any lags



The update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning not everyone will get the latest update today. Nevertheless, you can expect the update to be available to more OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users in the coming days.

via XDA