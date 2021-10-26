Sony announces Xperia PRO-I smartphone with 1-inch image sensor and support for 4K video at 120fps

by Pradeep

 

Sony Xperia Pro-I

Sony today announced Xperia PRO-I smartphone targeting content creators. The Xperia PRO-I features a 1.0-type sensor, a 24mm ZEISS Tessar Optics, advanced image processing and AF (autofocus), 4K 120p video recording and more.

Xperia PRO-I features:

  • World’s First Smartphone to include a 1.0-type Exmor RS® image sensor with phase detection AF (autofocus)[i] for outstanding low light performance, high dynamic range, and beautiful bokeh. The 1.0-type Exmor RS sensor is the same one used in award-winning RX100 VII camera and optimized for smartphone
  • BIONZ X imaging processor for mobile and a front-end LSI for clear and noise-free images even when shooting in the dark
  • 315 phase-detection AF points that cover 90% of the frame, allowing users can continue to capture subjects at high speed and with high accuracy even in scenes focusing is difficult
  • Advanced AF capabilities to support “Real-time Eye AF” and “Real-time tracking” that keeps track of moving objects with high accuracy by using AI
  • ZEISS Tessar Optics with T* anti-reflective coating and dual aperture F2.0/F4.0 for outstanding low light performance, high dynamic range, and beautiful bokeh
  • World´s first 4K video recording at 120fps High frame rate in a smartphone[iii]and includes a built-in strap-hole and a dedicated shutter button for easy, quick control
  • New Videography Pro feature combining creative flexibility with ease of use
  • First Xperia to support Eye AF and Object Tracking during video shooting
  • High-quality video performance and crystal-clear audio recording
  • 4K HDR OLED 120Hz refresh rate display
  • High quality audio features, including Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm audio jack, Full-stage Stereo Speakers, 360 Reality Audio
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Introduction of a new Vlog Monitor accessory for selfie-style shooting
  • No Plastic in the individual packaging to support a more sustainable footprint

The new Xperia PRO-I will be available in December 2021 for $1,800.00 USD. For a limited time, customers who pre-order Xperia PRO-I can save on related vlogging accessories:

  • $50.00 USD savings when the user buys an Xperia PRO-I + Vlog Monitor or GP-VPT2BT Bluetooth Shooting Grip
  • $100.00 USD savings when the user buys Xperia PRO-I + Vlog Monitor and GP-VPT2BT Bluetooth Shooting Grip

Source: Sony

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments