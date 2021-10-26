Sony announces Xperia PRO-I smartphone with 1-inch image sensor and support for 4K video at 120fps

Sony today announced Xperia PRO-I smartphone targeting content creators. The Xperia PRO-I features a 1.0-type sensor, a 24mm ZEISS Tessar Optics, advanced image processing and AF (autofocus), 4K 120p video recording and more.
Xperia PRO-I features:
- World’s First Smartphone to include a 1.0-type Exmor RS® image sensor with phase detection AF (autofocus)[i] for outstanding low light performance, high dynamic range, and beautiful bokeh. The 1.0-type Exmor RS sensor is the same one used in award-winning RX100 VII camera and optimized for smartphone
- BIONZ X imaging processor for mobile and a front-end LSI for clear and noise-free images even when shooting in the dark
- 315 phase-detection AF points that cover 90% of the frame, allowing users can continue to capture subjects at high speed and with high accuracy even in scenes focusing is difficult
- Advanced AF capabilities to support “Real-time Eye AF” and “Real-time tracking” that keeps track of moving objects with high accuracy by using AI
- ZEISS Tessar Optics with T* anti-reflective coating and dual aperture F2.0/F4.0 for outstanding low light performance, high dynamic range, and beautiful bokeh
- World´s first 4K video recording at 120fps High frame rate in a smartphone[iii]and includes a built-in strap-hole and a dedicated shutter button for easy, quick control
- New Videography Pro feature combining creative flexibility with ease of use
- First Xperia to support Eye AF and Object Tracking during video shooting
- High-quality video performance and crystal-clear audio recording
- 4K HDR OLED 120Hz refresh rate display
- High quality audio features, including Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm audio jack, Full-stage Stereo Speakers, 360 Reality Audio
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Introduction of a new Vlog Monitor accessory for selfie-style shooting
- No Plastic in the individual packaging to support a more sustainable footprint
The new Xperia PRO-I will be available in December 2021 for $1,800.00 USD. For a limited time, customers who pre-order Xperia PRO-I can save on related vlogging accessories:
- $50.00 USD savings when the user buys an Xperia PRO-I + Vlog Monitor or GP-VPT2BT Bluetooth Shooting Grip
- $100.00 USD savings when the user buys Xperia PRO-I + Vlog Monitor and GP-VPT2BT Bluetooth Shooting Grip
Source: Sony
