Microsoft recently released a new Skype Insider build with several new features and improvements. Taking the build version number 8.68, the latest Insider update upgrades your custom reaction picker. The latest Insider Preview Build also includes the ability to blur your background in video calls on Skype for Android, fixes for issues with virtual cameras on MacOS X, and fixes for other bugs.
Changelog
Skype for Windows, Linux, and Web
- React Hard 2: React Harder:?We’ve upgraded your custom reaction picker, and you can now have more reactions right at your fingertips.?Learn more about reactions in Skype.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We’ve disappeared some bugs and cleaned the place up a bit.
Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad
- React Hard 2: React Harder:?We’ve upgraded your custom reaction picker, and you can now have more reactions right at your fingertips.?Learn more about reactions in Skype.
- Background redacted: Now you can blur your background in video calls on Skype for Android. Learn more about customizing your background in Skype.
- Share away:?We’ve made some improvements to the Share extension in Skype for iPhone and iPad, adding support for dark theme and improving performance.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We’ve disappeared some bugs and cleaned the place up a bit.
What’s fixed?
- Virtual cameras on MacOS X are working again
- Missing sound in Voice Messages
- Performance issues with the Emoji picker
Comments