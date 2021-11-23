Microsoft has released a new Skype 8.78 for Skype users on both desktop and mobile platforms. The Skype update introduces a modern messaging experience by adding rounded corners and new colors. Microsoft also promises to offer a modernized calling experience in the latest Skype update. With the latest version installed, you’ll also have more options for sharing.

For users on Android, iOS, iPad, the new version of Skype will offer a new search bar and updated avatars. You’ll also notice that the Notifications have moved to the bottom of the screen, and according to Microsoft, this will make navigation easier. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web Sharing is caring: We’ve given you more options for sharing—or not sharing—in Skype. Learn more about screen sharing in Skype.

Thoroughly modern messaging: In the light theme, rounded corners and added color modernize our design and make your messages look sharp. We’ve also made avatars larger.

And modern calling, too: Enjoy a modernized experience while you’re on a call.

Bug fixes and stability improvements. We wrapped some bugs in a rug and took them outside. Then we tidied up a bit. Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad Stylin’ and profilin’: A bright, new search bar and updated avatars allow you to connect with style.

Keep it moving: Notifications have moved to the bottom of the screen for easier navigation.

Bug fixes and stability improvements. We wrapped some bugs in a rug and took them outside. Then we tidied up a bit. What’s fixed? Inability to see other users’ screenshare – there was a green screen displayed

Sharing photos causing the app to crash

However, it’s worth noting that the Skype build 8.78 is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you might now get it right now. And if that’s the case, your should wait for a few more days for the update to surface on your device