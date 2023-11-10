You’ll soon be able to search for a message on WhatsApp based on date

Want to search for a message on WhatsApp a whole lot better and more detailed? We may have some good news for you.

Insiders over at WABetaInfo discovered that the now Meta-owned company is working closely to bring a new feature that lets you search for a message based on dates.

That means, when you click on the search bar, there’ll be a calendar button that will let you choose the date when the specific keyword you want to search is being sent.

The report also says that this change will be introduced in the future Stable release of the app. Take a look at how it works in action below, courtesy of them:

If that is so, WhatsApp is ahead of its competitors in one key area: message search and filtering. Telegram is a similar messaging app with some advantages, such as a smoother interface, the ability to hide your phone number and use a username, and the ability to log in with email, but WhatsApp may be one step ahead in this.

Speaking of privacy, not too long ago, the popular app also introduced a feature that lets you hide your IP address during a call.