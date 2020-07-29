Sea of Thieves Ashen Winds adds Ashen Lords, Cursed Pets and flamethrowers

Rare’s is bringing players a host of new content in Sea of Thieves with the arrival of their Ashen Winds update.

Revealed through a new trailer on the official Sea of Thieves YouTube channel, the upcoming Ashen Winds update is set to bring a gigantic amount of new things to discover, fight and unlock.

Firstly, there’s the arrival of the Ashen Lords, powerful for foes that can breathe fire, throw flaming boulders, and make the environment very, very ashy.

There are four Ashen Lords for you to take on: Captain Grimm, Red Ruth, Old Horatio, and Warden Chi. Beating these powerful foes will give you some awesome Ashen loot alongside the chance to pick up their skulls.

The skull of these lords will allow you to trade them in at The Order of Souls or keep it to use as a deadly flamethrower. There are tradeoffs for using them as weapons; draining the power of the skull will make it less valuable.

Ashen Winds also includes a bunch of cursed burning pets, accessibility options (including one handed mode), emotes and more. Check out the trailer and patch notes below:

Gameplay Improvements

Dealing Damage Through the Environment All melee and ranged weapons are now prevented from dealing damage through the solid surfaces of the ship. This means players can duck behind the mast for cover during a ranged weapon face-off, or sink below deck to use the environment and some quick footwork to gain an advantage in sword combat.

Shots from ranged weapons can still pass through ship railings, stairs, and decking grates, providing tactical opportunities to engage rival players on different levels of the ship. Inactive Ships in The Arena If a rival crew leaves an active contest, their ship now begins to sink instantly, preventing any further silver gain from damaging it. World Event Encounters The frequency of Ashen Lord encounters is increased for the duration of the Ashen Winds update. Skeleton Ship Restocking Defeating a Skeleton Ship will now reward players with a storage crate containing food, wood, and cannonballs. Skeleton Fort Waves New waves of skeletons appear much more quickly after the horn is sounded. Swapping Between Emotes Players now retain access to the Emote Radial while performing an emote, allowing them to switch to another emote easily. Mute Voice Chat Keybind Players are now able to set a keybind for the ‘Mute All Other Crews’ option, allowing faster access to muting others when needed. Barrel Inventory Mouse Navigation Opening a barrel inventory will reset the mouse cursor to the center of the screen. This setting is now configurable within the Accessibility Settings under ‘Recenter Mouse in Menus’.

Updates

Korean and Polish Support Sea of Thieves now features Korean and Polish localization across the entire game. ‘My Crew’ Visibility The in-game crew management menu will now show players that take up a slot in a crew even if they are not currently in-game. This should better visualize players who are still in the process of joining a game or lost their connection but have a reserved slot.

The option to invite friends will now be disabled if the crew is full. Emissary Meter The Emissary meter in the corner of the screen display now has a revised circular design. Emissary Wallet When representing as an Emissary and cashing in rewards, this shows the base value along with the bonus value earned from the Emissary multiplier. Settings Screens Updates have been made to Gameplay and Accessibility Settings screen layouts to improve navigation.

Accessibility

Single-Stick Control The ability to play with a single analog stick can now be enabled in the Accessibility Settings menu. This assigns movement and turning to one analog stick chosen by the player, as well as enabling auto-center for the camera, auto-float, and fixed position interaction points. Auto-center Camera While the auto-center camera is enabled by default when using single-stick controls, this feature is available separately from Accessibility Settings. Options are provided to configure the delay before centering, along with the camera movement speed. Auto-Float Accessibility Auto-float is enabled by default when using single-stick control and can also be toggled on separately. When enabled, players will always float automatically to the water’s surface. Note that this does prevent swimming down through water. Accessibility Settings Reset The Accessibility Settings menu now has a reset option to change all accessibility options back to their default values. ‘Let Games Read to Me’ Improvements When the ‘Let Games Read to Me’ option is enabled, there are now enhanced narration instructions while navigating menus and settings.

Status messages in menus such as ‘Reporting for Duty’ and ‘Searching the Seas’ along with error message pop-ups are now narrated to improve accessibility.

Each radial menu has also received enhanced narration and will identify the current selection along with the number of options on the radial menu. Speech-To-Text Override Within the Accessibility Settings menu, players can now override the Xbox platform setting and enable speech-to-text. Default Settings for New Players New players entering Sea of Thieves will now find that the ‘Text Chat in Menus’ setting is enabled by default, ensuring that players who require speech-to-text for their experience will now receive messages while navigating in-game menus. Existing players will not have their settings changed.

Fixed Issues