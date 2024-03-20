SBS Downloader: 5 Effective Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If you are a fan of Australian content, an SBS downloader is a must-have. However, finding the best tool can be time-consuming. So, I did the heavy lifting for you.

I tested 23 apps and found the 5 most reliable ones.

Here are my top picks:

YTSaver is a top-notch SBS downloader supporting over 10,000 sites. It also offers conversion in 25+ formats with video quality capabilities reaching up to 8K. However, you must download the app to start using the platform.

You can get all the videos you’ve extracted in the Downloaded section for easy access.

It also has a converter to various formats like MPEG, MP4, AVI, FLV, and more.

Pros

Video quality up to 8K.

No ads.

Supports batch downloads.

It has a private mode for downloads.

Cons

Limited free version.

SaveTheVideo is another top SBS downloader that can extract videos in HD and SD formats. It also allows you to cut the file and extract only the important part of the video, which YT Saver can’t do.

This tool also supports bulk downloads and can compress a video from GBs to MBs.

SaveTheVideo can convert different video and audio formats like MP4, AAC, WEBM, 3GP, OGG, M4A, and more. If you are converting to audio, it lets you select the quality as either high, medium, or low.

Pros

Fast downloads in 15 seconds.

Supports bulk downloads.

You can download audio and videos of any format.

Allows compression.

Cons

Some buttons redirect you to other sites.

TubeRipper is an SBS downloader that supports both video and audio extractions. You can extract MP3, FLAC, OGG, and WAV audio formats with a single click.

Additionally, you can download videos in different resolutions from MP4 224p to 720p and 3GP with a quality of 144p, and 8kHz. However, it doesn’t support higher resolutions like 4K and 8K, which are available in YT Saver.

This tool also supports sites like Aljazeera, ABC, AliExpress, and more.

Pros

Supports MP4 224p to 720p and 3GP video formats.

You can download audio in MP3, FLAC, OGG, and WAV.

It’s a free service.

Cons

Doesn’t support high video quality like 4K and 8K.

YMP4 is one of the most popular YouTube downloaders, but it also works perfectly with SBS. Moreover, it’s free to use and doesn’t require registration.

It gives you different customization options like video quality, format, and size.

Apart from SBS, YMP4 supports over 1,000 sites including Bilibili, Dailymotion, 9GAG, and more. You can also download adult content from Beeg.

Pros

Supports over 1,000 sites.

You can extract videos in different formats.

Fast download speed of less than 20 seconds.

Cons

It runs ads.

Downloaderto is another powerful SBS downloader that can extract a video in less than 30 seconds.

This tool lets you pick the quality before you hit the Download button. It supports a range of quality options including MP4 360p to MP4 1440p, WEBM, 4K, and 8K.

You can also convert your downloads to audio formats like MP3, M4A, WEBM, ACC, FLAC, OPUS, OGG, and WAV.

This tool is compatible with Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS to ensure you can use it on all your devices.

Pros

Compatible with various devices.

Supports several audio and video formats.

Free to use.

Unrestricted downloads.

Cons

Some buttons redirect you to other sites.

How to Download from SBS

Now let me show you how to download content from SBS, using YT Saver as an example:

Go to the official YT Saver website, download the app, and launch it on your device.

Tap the Online button.

Click the + icon, add SBS’es name and URL, then tap OK.

Open SBS and select the video you want to extract. Then, tap the yellow Download button.

Your video will be in the Downloaded section.

Is it Legal to Download from SBS?

Yes, downloading content from SBS is legal, but only under certain conditions. You can’t share and distribute SBS videos publically or for commercial purposes, as it violates copyright laws.

However, according to the platform’s Terms of Service, you’re free to retrieve content for personal use.

You now have the best SBS downloader apps. They’re all fast, easy to use, and offer high-quality downloads. Which one did you pick? Let me know in the comments!