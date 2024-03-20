SBS Downloader: 5 Effective Tools

by Dennis Otieno 

SBS Downloader

If you are a fan of Australian content, an SBS downloader is a must-have. However, finding the best tool can be time-consuming. So, I did the heavy lifting for you.

I tested 23 apps and found the 5 most reliable ones.

Here are my top picks:

YTSaver

YT Saver website

YTSaver is a top-notch SBS downloader supporting over 10,000 sites. It also offers conversion in 25+ formats with video quality capabilities reaching up to 8K. However, you must download the app to start using the platform.

You can get all the videos you’ve extracted in the Downloaded section for easy access.

YT Saver downloaded button

It also has a converter to various formats like MPEG, MP4, AVI, FLV, and more.

YT Saver converter

Pros

  • Video quality up to 8K.
  • No ads.
  • Supports batch downloads.
  • It has a private mode for downloads.

Cons

  • Limited free version.

Get YT Saver

SaveTheVideo

SaveTheVideo website

SaveTheVideo is another top SBS downloader that can extract videos in HD and SD formats. It also allows you to cut the file and extract only the important part of the video, which YT Saver can’t do. 

This tool also supports bulk downloads and can compress a video from GBs to MBs.

SaveTheVideo download

SaveTheVideo can convert different video and audio formats like MP4, AAC, WEBM, 3GP, OGG, M4A, and more. If you are converting to audio, it lets you select the quality as either high, medium, or low.

SaveTheVideo converter

Pros

  • Fast downloads in 15 seconds.
  • Supports bulk downloads.
  • You can download audio and videos of any format.
  • Allows compression.

Cons

  • Some buttons redirect you to other sites.

Get SaveTheVideo

TubeRipper

TubeRipper website

TubeRipper is an SBS downloader that supports both video and audio extractions. You can extract MP3, FLAC, OGG, and WAV audio formats with a single click.

TubeRipper Audio format

Additionally, you can download videos in different resolutions from MP4 224p to 720p and 3GP with a quality of 144p, and 8kHz. However, it doesn’t support higher resolutions like 4K and 8K, which are available in YT Saver.

TubeRipper video format

This tool also supports sites like Aljazeera, ABC, AliExpress, and more.

TubeRipper supported formats

Pros

  • Supports MP4 224p to 720p and 3GP video formats.
  • You can download audio in MP3, FLAC, OGG, and WAV.
  • It’s a free service.

Cons

  • Doesn’t support high video quality like 4K and 8K.

Get TubeRipper

YMP4

YMP4 website

YMP4 is one of the most popular YouTube downloaders, but it also works perfectly with SBS. Moreover, it’s free to use and doesn’t require registration

It gives you different customization options like video quality, format, and size.

YMP4 video downloads

Apart from SBS, YMP4 supports over 1,000 sites including Bilibili, Dailymotion, 9GAG, and more. You can also download adult content from Beeg.

YMP4 supported platforms

Pros

  • Supports over 1,000 sites.
  • You can extract videos in different formats.
  • Fast download speed of less than 20 seconds.

Cons

  • It runs ads.

Get YMP4

Downloaderto

Downloaderto website

Downloaderto is another powerful SBS downloader that can extract a video in less than 30 seconds.

This tool lets you pick the quality before you hit the Download button. It supports a range of quality options including MP4 360p to MP4 1440p, WEBM, 4K, and 8K. 

You can also convert your downloads to audio formats like MP3, M4A, WEBM, ACC, FLAC, OPUS, OGG, and WAV.

Downloaderto video quality

This tool is compatible with Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS to ensure you can use it on all your devices.

Pros

  • Compatible with various devices.
  • Supports several audio and video formats.
  • Free to use.
  • Unrestricted downloads.

Cons

  • Some buttons redirect you to other sites.

Get Downloaderto

How to Download from SBS

Now let me show you how to download content from SBS, using YT Saver as an example:

  1. Go to the official YT Saver website, download the app, and launch it on your device.
YT Saver App running
  1. Tap the Online button.
YT Saver online button
  1. Click the + icon, add SBS’es name and URL, then tap OK.
YT Saver web browser
  1. Open SBS and select the video you want to extract. Then, tap the yellow Download button.
YT Saver download button
  1. Your video will be in the Downloaded section.
Download history

Yes, downloading content from SBS is legal, but only under certain conditions. You can’t share and distribute SBS videos publically or for commercial purposes, as it violates copyright laws.

However, according to the platform’s Terms of Service, you’re free to retrieve content for personal use.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

You now have the best SBS downloader apps. They’re all fast, easy to use, and offer high-quality downloads. Which one did you pick? Let me know in the comments!

