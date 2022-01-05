Samsung announces The Freestyle, a portable projector with Smart TV capabilities

Samsung today announced The FreeStyle, an all-new portable projector with smart speaker and ambient lighting capabilities. The Freestyle weighs only 830 grams and the built-in cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, allowing users to project anywhere – tables, floors, walls or even ceilings.

The Freestyle projector capabilities:

The full auto keystone and auto leveling features allows the device to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle.

The auto focus feature allows The Freestyle to display a clear image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100 inches in size.

A dual passive radiator enables a clean and deeper bass without distortion, and its 360-degree sound radiation allows users to enjoy a cinema-quality sound experience.

The Freestyle is compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above.

The Freestyle is the first portable projector that works when connected to a standard E26 light socket without the need for additional wiring.

You can use The Freestyle for mood lighting effect when you are not using it as a projector, thanks to its ambient mode and translucent lens cap. The Freestyle can also be used as a smart speaker, analyzing the music to pair visual effects that can be projected on the wall, floors and anywhere else.

The Freestyle packs Samsung’s Smart TV features including built-in streaming services like Netflix and mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. This device also comes with far-field voice control, allowing users to use voice assistants when using the device hands-free.

The Freestyle is now for pre-order in the US for $899.

Source: Samsung