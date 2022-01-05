Samsung announces The Freestyle, a portable projector with Smart TV capabilities

Samsung today announced The FreeStyle, an all-new portable projector with smart speaker and ambient lighting capabilities. The Freestyle weighs only 830 grams and the built-in cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, allowing users to project anywhere – tables, floors, walls or even ceilings.
The Freestyle projector capabilities:
- The full auto keystone and auto leveling features allows the device to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle.
- The auto focus feature allows The Freestyle to display a clear image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100 inches in size.
- A dual passive radiator enables a clean and deeper bass without distortion, and its 360-degree sound radiation allows users to enjoy a cinema-quality sound experience.
- The Freestyle is compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above.
- The Freestyle is the first portable projector that works when connected to a standard E26 light socket without the need for additional wiring.
You can use The Freestyle for mood lighting effect when you are not using it as a projector, thanks to its ambient mode and translucent lens cap. The Freestyle can also be used as a smart speaker, analyzing the music to pair visual effects that can be projected on the wall, floors and anywhere else.
The Freestyle packs Samsung’s Smart TV features including built-in streaming services like Netflix and mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. This device also comes with far-field voice control, allowing users to use voice assistants when using the device hands-free.
The Freestyle is now for pre-order in the US for $899.
Source: Samsung