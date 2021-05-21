Samsung leaks their own Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet

It seems yesterday’s leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has convinced Samsung Latvia that the device has already been released, as they posted a number of accessories for the cheap tablet, which also confirms yesterday’s design.

The accessories are a book cover and transparent cover, and confirms items such as the size of the device and how many cameras it sports.

Yeterday’s leaks revealed the device has an 8.7 inch 1340 x 800 pixel screen, 2 megapixel front-facing camera and 8 megapixel rear camera, and that the tablet is powered by 3GB of RAM and the MediaTek MT8768x (Helio P22T) chipset at 2.3GHz. powers the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The SoC is coupled with 3 GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

It will be available in 32 GB and 64 GB versions (with microSD card expansion), and also offer USB-C charging, a 5,100 mAh battery, and have the usual complement of Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The tablet should retail for around only 150 Euro, with an LTE version also expected to be available later.

via Max