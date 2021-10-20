Latest Samsung Galaxy Watch4 update brings Fall Detection, Gesture Control and More

Samsung today announced a major update for Galaxy Watch4 users. This latest update brings support for more watch faces and complications, new gesture controls like hand motion that can act as a shortcut to activate a chosen app or feature and Fall Detection capability that can recognize if the wearer had fallen down during exercise. Find the details below.

Your Watch Face, Exactly How You Want It

With more watch faces and complications to choose from, the latest update enables you to build the perfect watch face to match your personality and fit into your lifestyle.

Now, you have four new faces to choose from – so you can see whatever information you tend to check the most with just a glance at your wrist. If you’re committed to smashing your fitness goals – or just want to keep an eye on your health stats – you can customize the new Info Brick watch face with the stats you care about the most, from heart rate and stress to daily activity status. Or, you can choose a watch face that displays in-depth weather forecast, a basic dashboard or live wallpapers inspired by Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 – all of which can also be customized.

Complications are a great way to quickly access important information at-a-glance and launch the apps you use the most. Now, you can mix and match up to four complications to display on your Animals watch face – from battery life to reminders, messages, your step count and much more. You can now also choose a moving GIF for your My Photo+ watch face, rather than just a static photo, to create more exciting and lively watch faces that are completely unique to you.

The update also brings more playful animations to your Steps Challenge watch face for keeping track of how you’re doing in your step challenge – that will help keep you feeling motivated. An animated bear will follow you for every step of your competition – from stretching before you start a challenge to cheering when you win.

More Convenience With Added Gesture Control

Gesture controls enable you to do more using simple hand movements. In addition to moving your forearm up and down twice to receive calls and rotating your wrist twice to reject calls or dismiss alarms, the update includes a new hand motion that can act as a helpful shortcut to activate a chosen app or feature. By doing a simple ‘knock, knock’ motion with your wrist, you can open a pre-selected app, open the list of workouts, turn on a light or even create a new reminder. You can access an app or feature – your favorite or most frequently used – all without lifting a finger or pressing a button.

Keep Yourself or Loved Ones Safe With Improved Fall Detection

First introduced to the Galaxy smartwatch line in 2020, Fall Detection was capable of recognizing if the wearer had fallen down during exercise. Now, on the Galaxy Watch4 you can opt to adjust the sensitivity so that it is capable of detecting a fall even when you’re standing still.2 Plus, Galaxy Watch4 can send out an SOS notification to up to four pre-selected contacts – helping you to take care of yourself and your loved ones.

On top of that, you can enjoy a 60-day free Strava subscription – just for Galaxy Watch users.3 Get the most out of your Galaxy Watch with the Strava app. Train smarter and stay motivated with enhanced workout analysis, training plans, safety features and more.