Samsung Galaxy Watch3 variants and pricing leaked online

Thanks to several leaks over the past few days, we already know several details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch3. Today, @evleaks revealed the different variants and the pricing range of this upcoming wearable. Samsung Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 9 different variants, find the list below.
- 45mm Black Titanium BT
- 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT
- 45mm Black SS LTE
- 45mm Silver SS BT
- 45mm Silver SS LTE
- 41mm Silver SS BT
- 41mm Silver SS LTE
- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT
- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTE
According to Evan, the Galaxy Watch3 range will start at $399 and will go up to $599 for the top variant. The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850
|Bezel size
|41 mm
|45mm
|Screen size
|1.2 inch
|1.4 inch
|Case
|Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection
|Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection
|Size
|41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm.
|45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm
|RAM
|1GB
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|8GB
|Battery
|247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging
|340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging
|OS
|Tizen OS 5.5
|Tizen OS 5.5
|Sensors Health
|Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG
|Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG
You can learn more about Samsung Galaxy Watch3 from the links below.
Source: evleaks
