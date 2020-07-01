Samsung Galaxy Watch3 variants and pricing leaked online

Thanks to several leaks over the past few days, we already know several details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch3. Today, @evleaks revealed the different variants and the pricing range of this upcoming wearable. Samsung Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 9 different variants, find the list below.

45mm Black Titanium BT

45mm Black Stainless Steel BT

45mm Black SS LTE

45mm Silver SS BT

45mm Silver SS LTE

41mm Silver SS BT

41mm Silver SS LTE

41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT

41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTE

According to Evan, the Galaxy Watch3 range will start at $399 and will go up to $599 for the top variant. The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850 Bezel size 41 mm 45mm Screen size 1.2 inch 1.4 inch Case Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Size 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm. 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm RAM 1GB 1GB Storage 8GB 8GB Battery 247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging 340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging OS Tizen OS 5.5 Tizen OS 5.5 Sensors Health Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG

You can learn more about Samsung Galaxy Watch3 from the links below.

Source: evleaks