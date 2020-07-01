Samsung Galaxy Watch3 variants and pricing leaked online

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Thanks to several leaks over the past few days, we already know several details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch3. Today, @evleaks revealed the different variants and the pricing range of this upcoming wearable. Samsung Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 9 different variants, find the list below.

  • 45mm Black Titanium BT
  • 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT
  • 45mm Black SS LTE
  • 45mm Silver SS BT
  • 45mm Silver SS LTE
  • 41mm Silver SS BT
  • 41mm Silver SS LTE
  • 41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT
  • 41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTE

According to Evan, the Galaxy Watch3 range will start at $399 and will go up to $599 for the top variant. The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850
Bezel size41 mm45mm
Screen size1.2 inch1.4 inch
CaseStainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection
Size41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm.45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm
RAM1GB1GB
Storage8GB8GB
Battery247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging
OSTizen OS 5.5Tizen OS 5.5
Sensors HealthActivity, Pulse, BP, ECGActivity, Pulse, BP, ECG

You can learn more about Samsung Galaxy Watch3 from the links below.

Source: evleaks

