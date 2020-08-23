The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the first handset with Corning’s 7th generation of Gorilla Glass, Gorilla Glass Victus.

The new glass claims resistance against both scratches and cracks, two features which are normally inversely related, with the new glass 25% stronger and twice as scratch resistant as last year’s glass.

Samsung claims their handset can survive several drop tests unscathed and YouTube channel Phonebuff has put the claim to the test.

They also compared the results with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which had the exact same test performed earlier.

I think our readers will agree both Gorilla Glass Victus and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra lived up to Samsung’s claims, meaning your $1300 investment may be a bit better protected than you thought.