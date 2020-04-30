There have been longstanding rumours that at some point Samsung may replace their Note line with a foldable, but in their quarterly financial results, announced yesterday, the company confirmed that day will not be this year, as they have both a new foldable and a new Galaxy Note handset coming this fall.

In their conference call, they said the new Galaxy Note and it’s next foldable will turn up the level of competition in the ultra-premium market segment by a sizeable degree.

Samsung Galaxy Note20

The new Note will presumably be the Samsung Galaxy Note20. We have heard the new Note20 series will be powered by the new Exynos 992 processor which is built on the 6nm process to offer better power/performance ratio when compared to the current Exynos 990 processor and will feature the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera (hopefully with the issues fixed). It is expected to have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, come with new stylus features courtesy of Project C and that the base model will only have 128 GB of Storage (vs 256 GB last year). This could mean either the starting price will be reduced, or Samsung will bring back the microSD card slot in the handset.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly feature a 7.59-inch 120Hz main display that has a screen resolution of 2213 x 1689. The external display will reportedly have a screen refresh rate of 60Hz with a screen resolution of 2267 x 819 and will measure 6.23 inches. Both the front display and main display will have a hole punch cut out to make a room for the selfie camera.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will settle on a triple camera configuration — we’re talking about 12MP/16MP/64MP lenses with dual optical image stabilization as opposed to the original Galaxy Fold, which has a 12/12/16MP setup.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly also have support for S-Pen. So, if you own a Galaxy S-Pen, you’ll be able to use it with the Galaxy Fold 2. Like the Galaxy Z Flip, which is Samsung’s first clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with UTG, short for Ultra Thin Glass. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles.

Release date

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to hit the market in Q3 2020 and may be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in August 2020.

via SamMobile