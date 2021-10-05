The RTM version of Windows 11 is currently rolling out to a sampling of eligible users, with Microsoft making sure not to push out the OS update to those who may be affected by any of the Known Issues the update has.

That means the availability of the update to you may be affected if you have any of these following incompatible software on your Windows 10 PC for example.

To see if Windows 11 will cause any issues on your device, check out the list below:

Compatibility issues have been found between Oracle VirtualBox and Windows 11

You might be unable to start Virtual machines (VMs) and you might receive an error.

Microsoft and Oracle have found a compatibility issue between VirtualBox and Windows 11, when Hyper-V or Windows Hypervisor is installed. You might be unable to start Virtual machines (VMs) and you might receive an error.

To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from installing or being offered Windows 11. Workaround: To mitigate the safeguard, you will need to remove Hyper-V or Windows Hypervisor until this issue is resolved with an update Oracle plans to release in October 2021. You can check Oracle’s progress by monitoring their ticket #20536. If you are no longer using VirtualBox, uninstalling it should also mitigate the safeguard. Please note, if there are no other safeguards that affect your device, it can take up to 48 hours before the upgrade to Windows 11 is offered. Next steps: Oracle is working on a resolution and is estimated to release a compatible version of VirtualBox in October 2021.

Compatibility issues with Intel “Killer” networking software and Windows 11

Internet speeds might be slower than expected on affected devices.

Compatibility issues have been found between some Intel “Killer” networking software and Windows 11. Devices with the affected software might drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets under certain conditions. This creates performance and other problems for protocols based on UDP. For example, some websites might load slower than others in affected devices, with videos streaming slower in certain resolutions. VPN solutions based on UDP might also be slower. Next steps: Microsoft is working on a resolution and targeting its release in the October security update (October 12, 2021).

Compatibility issues have been found between C?c C?c browser and Windows 11

C?c C?c browser might not open on Windows 11.

Compatibility issues have been found between C?c C?c browser and Windows 11. C?c C?c browser might be unable to open and, on some devices, might cause other issues or errors. To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from installing or being offered Windows 11. If your organization is using Update Compliance, the safeguard ID is 35891494. Next steps: We are presently investigating and will provide an update when more information is available.

If you are using any of these software or hardware devices and intend to continue using them, Microsoft recommends that you do not attempt to manually upgrade using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved.

Source: Microsoft