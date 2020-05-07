Amazon subsidiary Ring has finally launched a new entry-level doorbell. The new affordable doorbell is identical to the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a lot of ways, but surprisingly, the new doorbell from Ring costs only $99.99 — that’s half of the price of the Doorbell 2.

Besides the new affordable doorbell, Ring also unveiled a new solar charger that frames and powers the doorbell. The new solar charger will set you back $49 and will be available in the market in July this year.

Talking about the features of the Video Doorbell 3, it offers up to 1080p HD video (up from 720p), improved night vision, adjustable motion zones, and new privacy zones that let users exclude areas of the camera’s field of view from a video recording(via Engadget). You’ll also be able to pair it with the solar charger. Also, you can power it by a rechargeable battery, or you can opt for a hardwired connection.

You can now pre-order the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 from Amazon right now, with shipping starting from June 3.