Reinstall Audio Driver - 3 Simple Methods

If you can’t figure out how to reinstall your audio driver to fix sound issues on your Windows 10 or 11 PC, this post is for you.

In the next few paragraphs, I’ll show you a few simple methods to get your audio back up and running smoothly. So, keep reading.

How To Reinstall Audio Driver in Windows 10 & 11

1. Use Device Manager

You can rely on the built-in Windows driver updater which is available in the Device Manager app.

Right-click on the Start button and click Device Manager to open it.

Expand the Sound, video, and game controllers tab to reveal your audio driver’s name. Right-click on it and then tap the Uninstall device option.

Select Delete the driver software for this device. This will uninstall the Windows audio driver. A confirmation tab will be revealed, click the Yes button to proceed with the uninstallation process. When that’s done, restart your PC. Repeat steps 1-2 above. This time, right-click the audio device and select Update driver. Doing this will automatically search your PC and the internet for the latest audio driver. Follow the prompts to install a new driver.

If your PC fails to automatically download the missing audio driver, you may need to manually download it with a driver updater software.

If you’re not the type that loves to experiment, using Windows Update is your best bet to get officially certified audio drivers for your PC.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings. Alternatively, you can use the Windows Key + I shortcut on your keyboard. Select Updates and Security.

Check if you have any pending updates and download them all. Once the download is complete, click the Install All button.

This method works on both Windows 10 and 11.

There are many free driver updaters for Windows 10 and 11 you can use to reinstall your audio drivers within a few minutes.

I’ll demonstrate how to do this on Quick Driver Update:

Download the software from its official website. Install the app and launch it. It’ll automatically scan your PC and recommend compatible driver updates.

Once the scan is complete, click the Update Now button next to your audio device to download and install the driver.

There you have it: three simple methods to reinstall audio driver on your PC.

If there are other fixes not mentioned in this post that worked for you, mention them in the comments below to help other users.