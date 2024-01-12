[6 Ways] Getting Windows Error Code 0xc0000001 Fixed in Minutes!

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The error code 0xc0000001 is a dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error on Windows. It’s commonly caused by Boot Configuration Data (BCD) corruption or misconfiguration, forcing Windows to shut down and may prevent booting altogether.

I myself faced this problem recently, but with a bit of troubleshooting, it’s easy to fix. Here’s everything you need to know about how to repair Windows 10 error code 0xc0000001, which works on Windows 11 too.

Why Windows Error Code 0xc0000001 Occurs

This error code typically occurs during the startup process of Windows 10 or 11 and may be caused by several things:

Corrupted BCD Data – When the Boot Configuration Data (BCD), which contains critical information about how the operating system should start, becomes corrupted or contains errors.

Misconfigured BCD – Incorrect settings in the BCD, such as pointing to the wrong partition.

Faulty Boot Drive – Physical drive damage or other issues, including corruption of system files on the drive.

Malware – Viruses and other malware can target system files or the boot sector, resulting in startup errors, including the 0xc0000001.

Incorrect Shutdowns – Sudden power loss or forceful shutdown can lead to file system errors and impact the boot process.

Necessary Preparations before Fixing Error Code 0xc0000001

Depending on the severity of the error, you will typically enter the Windows Recovery Environment automatically. If not, you may need to create Windows installation media (USB or DVD) before fixing error code 0xc0000001.

Follow these steps to create it and boot into the WinPE mode:

1. Visit the official Microsoft website to download the Media Creation Tool.

2. Run the tool, select “Create installation media for another PC,” and follow the prompts.

3. Insert the installation media into your affected computer. During the restart, access your computer’s BIOS or UEFI settings.

4. Set the boot priority to the USB drive or DVD.

Note: You may need to repeatedly press F12, ESC, or the appropriate key for your computer’s make and model to enter the boot menu as the computer boots.

6 Proven Ways to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001 on Windows 11/10

Windows offers several built-in utilities to help recover from PC error code 0xc0000001, though some third-party tools are beneficial in many cases.

Option A: Run Startup Repair

When Windows fails to boot properly, the Startup Repair tool can be your go-to choice for fixing startup issues and resolving system file errors.

1. After booting from the Windows installation media, Click on Repair your computer at the bottom left corner.

2. Then, navigate to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Repair.

Option B: Use 4DDiG Windows Boot Genius

How to repair Windows 10 error code 0xc0000001? Our top third-party pick for repairing errors like this is the 4DDiG Windows Boot Genius tool, which provides a suite of tools for repairing BSOD and other Windows boot errors. It can not only help users create bootable media for unresponsive computers but also recover data from non-bootable hard drives. While resolving the blue screen error, it streamline the process and ensure user data security.

1. Download and install 4DDiG Windows Boot Genius on a separate computer or laptop.

2. Insert a USB stick or blank disc if you have a disc drive and click create boot disk now.

3. Switch to your damaged computer and insert the bootable media.

4. Enter the BIOS of the computer and choose the bootable media you just created as the primary boot drive.

5. Use the arrow keys to find the bootable media.

6. After launching the program, click on the Automated Repair button to proceed.

7. Finally, click on Start Repair after selecting the partition on your computer that requires fixing.

4DDiG works for error code 0xc0000001 Windows 11 and 10, so it doesn’t matter which operating system you use.

Option C: Use the Command Prompt from the Windows Recovery Environment

For advanced users, you can also easily fix Windows error code 0xc0000001 by Command Prompt. Here is how:

1. Boot from a Windows installation media, select Repair your computer, and then navigate to Troubleshoot > Command Prompt.

2. Type bootrec /rebuildbcd and press Enter to run the command and repair the Boot Configuration Data.

3. You can also try the bootrec /fixmbr and bootrec /fixboot commands if the initial command doesn’t work.

4. Alternatively, from the Command Prompt, type sfc /scannow and press Enter to repair all Windows system files.

Option D: Fix Disk Errors by running CHKDSK

Disk errors, such as bad sectors, are one of the culprits of Windows error code 0xc0000001. That’s where the CHKDSK command comes in.

1. Open the Command Prompt using the previous method.

2. Type the CHKDSK command followed by the drive letter and any desired options. For example, to check the C: drive, you would run: chkdsk C: /f /r

3. Hit Enter to execute and wait for the repair to complete.

Option E: Use a Restore Point

If you have a regular System Restore schedule set, you can also load a restore point before fully booting into Windows.

1. From the Advanced Boot Options, navigate to System Restore.

2. Select a Restore Point from before the error code 0xc0000001 started happening.

Option F: Reset Your PC

If all else fails to fix PC error code 0xc0000001, consider restoring the problematic computer to its original state. This is a drastic solution, as it will remove all installed programs and user data.

1. In the Advanced Options menu, select Troubleshoot.

2. Select Reset this PC. You’ll be prompted to choose whether to keep or remove files.

3. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the reset process.

Preventive Measures for Windows Error Code 0xc0000001

The best way to avoid error code 0xc0000001 is to prevent it happening in the first place.

Keep your system updated with the latest Windows updates and security patches.

Perform regular maintenance tasks such as disk cleanup and defragmentation to ensure optimal system performance.

Regularly scan your system for malware and other security threats.

Implement a regular backup strategy for your important files and system images.

Avoid forceful shutdowns or power outages, as abrupt interruptions during system operations can lead to data corruption and boot-related issues.

Regularly check and update the BIOS/UEFI firmware if updates are available.

Keep your hardware in check and consider upgrading if problems with RAM or your hard disk start to emerge.

Bottom Line

Getting the error code 0xc0000001 on windows 10 or 11 can be alarming at first, but by following the simple steps above, it won’t take long to bring your computer back to optimal performance.