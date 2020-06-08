Deal Alert: Razer Invicta gaming mouse pad now available for just $29.99

Razer Invicta is one of the most premium gaming mouse pads available in the market right now. You can now get a huge discount on Razer Invicta from Amazon. After the discount, you can grab this high quality mouse pad for just $29.99.

Product highlights:

The Razer Invicta features an all-new, lab-tested coating with a specially chosen finish on both sides to enhance the surface’s reflective quality and ensure accurate sensor readings

You’ll be prepared for every in-game situation since the Invicta offers two sides Designed for two completely different play styles with the Razer speed and control surfaces

The slick-smooth Razer speed surface lets your mouse glide freely and quickly to take out opponents before they even have a chance to react

The rough-textured Razer control surface offers the optimum level of resistance leaving measured mouse movements and a tactile feel in your hand

Housed in an aircraft-grade aluminum base for added durability, The Razer Invicta allows for quick Interchangeability between the control and speed surfaces during play

Find the deal here at Amazon.