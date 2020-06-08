Deal Alert: Razer Invicta gaming mouse pad now available for just $29.99

by Pradeep

 

Razer Invicta

Razer Invicta is one of the most premium gaming mouse pads available in the market right now. You can now get a huge discount on Razer Invicta from Amazon. After the discount, you can grab this high quality mouse pad for just $29.99.

Product highlights:

  • The Razer Invicta features an all-new, lab-tested coating with a specially chosen finish on both sides to enhance the surface’s reflective quality and ensure accurate sensor readings
  • You’ll be prepared for every in-game situation since the Invicta offers two sides Designed for two completely different play styles with the Razer speed and control surfaces
  • The slick-smooth Razer speed surface lets your mouse glide freely and quickly to take out opponents before they even have a chance to react
  • The rough-textured Razer control surface offers the optimum level of resistance leaving measured mouse movements and a tactile feel in your hand
  • Housed in an aircraft-grade aluminum base for added durability, The Razer Invicta allows for quick Interchangeability between the control and speed surfaces during play

Find the deal here at Amazon.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments