Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 768G processor with improved performance and updateable GPU drivers

Qualcomm today announced the new Snapdragon 768G mobile processor, the successor to the popular mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor. This new Snapdragon 768G offers better performance, updateable GPU drivers, 5th gen AI engine and more. The Snapdragon 768G is also pin- and software-compatible with Snapdragon 765 and 765G.
Snapdragon 768G offers the following performance enhancements over Snapdragon 765G:
- Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPU Prime core clock speed up to 2.8 GHz (improved from 2.4 GHz)
- Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU offers up to 15% performance increase
- Support for Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers
Other improvements in Snapdragon 768G:
- Immersive Gaming: This is the first 7-series platform to support Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers, giving players control of their GPU driver updates and settings to provide peak display refresh rates that unlock premium visual fidelity on their favorite games. Combined with a bolstered Adreno 620 GPU for up to 15% faster graphics rendering than Snapdragon 765G and support for 120Hz display, users can enjoy life-like gaming experiences and leading performance per unit power.
- Truly Global 5G: The Snapdragon 768G with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System supports all key regions and frequency bands including 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM.
- 5th Generation AI Engine: The latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, combined with the X52 5G Modem-RF System, enhances nearly every mobile experience including camera, audio, voice and gaming. Also, the low-power Qualcomm Sensing Hub enables devices to be contextually aware of voice commands when using AI voice assistants and can automatically identify music that is playing around users – without excessive battery drain.
Source: Qualcomm
